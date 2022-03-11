Key Opioid Cases To Watch As Massive Wave Of Trials Looms

By Jeff Overley (March 11, 2022, 11:20 PM EST) -- Despite sweeping settlements and landmark verdicts, the nation's epic saga of opioid crisis litigation against Big Pharma is far from winding down, with the coming weeks poised to produce an unprecedented torrent of trials. Here, Law360 shares a detailed map of the opioid trials terrain and explores major lawsuits that are rapidly approaching moments of truth before judges and juries. THE BIG PICTURE The springtime tsunami of courtroom combat could include opening statements in a half-dozen trials between mid-March and early May — an eye-popping pace that would match the total tally to date since the country's first opioid trial began...

