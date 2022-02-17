IP Forecast: Activision Blizzard Set For Trial Over Data Patent

By Andrew Karpan (February 17, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Jurors in Austin, Texas, next week will hear lawyers for Microsoft's incoming video game subsidiary Activision Blizzard defend against claims that games like "World of Warcraft" and "Diablo" use data processing technology covered by a Luxembourg company's patent. Scheduled to start Tuesday, the trial is in front of Western District of Texas Judge Lee Yeakel, and it's the first of two patent suits from AC Technologies SA and its U.S.-based arm, Via Vadis LLC. In addition to filing against Activision Blizzard unit Blizzard Entertainment Inc., the companies have filed a separate suit against Amazon.com Inc. Last month, the Texas judge turned...

