How Courts Are Ruling On The Arbitrability Of ERISA Claims

By Heather Richardson, Jennafer Tryck and Tessa Gellerson (February 24, 2022, 10:29 AM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's 2019 decision in Dorman v. Charles Schwab Corp. held that fiduciary breach claims brought on behalf of a plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, Section 502(a)(2) could be arbitrated, overturning decades of case law holding that ERISA claims were not arbitrable.[1] The Dorman decision prompted many plan sponsors to write new arbitration language into their ERISA plans, the enforceability of which is now playing out in hotly contested litigation around the country. This article provides an overview of recent decisions in this space from the U.S. Court of Appeals for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS