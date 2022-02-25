Port Authority Beats Worker's Suit Over Filmed Medical Exam

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 25, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey shed the remaining claims in a constitutional lawsuit alleging that it filmed employees' workplace medical examinations without their knowledge or consent, with a Manhattan federal court's decision that the suing worker didn't prove that she had a reasonable expectation of privacy. In a decision Wednesday, Judge J. Paul Oetken of the U.S. District Court for Southern District of New York concluded that Charlene Talarico's claims didn't hold up under Fourth Amendment case law such as Katz v. United States and USA v. Knotts in the U.S. Supreme Court. Nor did the claims...

