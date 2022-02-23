TriMark To Pay $48.5M To End Small-Biz Contracts FCA Suit

By Morgan Conley (February 23, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based kitchen and food-service equipment supplier TriMark USA agreed to pay $48.5 million after taking responsibility for its subsidiaries' decadelong scheme to fulfill government contracts reserved for certain small businesses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The federal government said in a statement announcing the settlement that the $48.5 million deal with TriMark USA LLC constitutes the largest-ever False Claims Act recovery based on small-business contracting fraud allegations. The agreement resolves claims that TriMark Gill Marketing and Gill Group Inc. took part in a scheme wherein small businesses owned by service-disabled veterans were used in a pass-through manner to illegally...

