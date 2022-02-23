DOJ Axes Troubled 'China Initiative' After String Of Dismissals

By Jack Queen (February 23, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is scrapping a Trump-era initiative targeting Chinese economic espionage after a string of botched cases against academics drew outcry from civil rights groups and the scientific community, a senior official said Wednesday, although he gave no indication that pending cases would be shelved. The DOJ's China Initiative not only "fueled a narrative of intolerance and bias" but also placed a chill on scientific collaboration and made it more difficult for U.S. research institutions to attract top talent, National Security Division Chief Matthew Olsen said during a George Mason University National Security Institute event. The DOJ's National...

