Rakoff Says Palin Wants Him DQ'd After NYT Trial 'Fracas'

By Pete Brush (February 23, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said Wednesday that Sarah Palin's lawyers will challenge a verdict clearing the New York Times of the former vice presidential hopeful's libel claims and added that team Palin wants a new judge to handle the "fracas" going forward. The Manhattan federal judge made the comments during a brief afternoon telephone hearing that came on the heels of an unusual sequence of events that began Feb. 14, when Judge Rakoff said he would dismiss Palin's claims with jurors still deliberating after a trial that opened Feb. 3. On Feb. 15 the jury also held that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS