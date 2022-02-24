Home Depot Says $140M ERISA Class Action Should Be Axed

By Rosie Manins (February 24, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- Home Depot urged a Georgia federal judge Thursday to end a $140 million class action challenging its management of employees' retirement savings, saying during a hearing that a better comparably sized 401(k) plan does not exist. The Home Dept Inc. and its employee retirement plan management committees sought summary judgment in their favor on all claims by seven representative plan participants alleging breach of fiduciary duties and violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The Atlanta-based retail giant told U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II that though the plaintiffs are criticizing it for failing to negotiate a better plan...

