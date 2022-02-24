Cooley, Polsinelli Guide $350M Centris Industrial Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (February 24, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- Centris Industrial said Thursday it has landed a $350 million equity investment from Monarch Alternative Capital, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Long Pond Capital funds, in a matter steered by Cooley LLP and Polsinelli PC. Centris Industrial Inc., a newly formed Chicago-based real estate investment trust that's managed by CA Ventures affiliate Centris Holdings LP, invests in industrial real estate across the U.S. The REIT on Thursday also announced it made recent purchases in Georgia and Texas. Demand for industrial space has soared during the pandemic as more shopping has moved online, which has meant retailers have needed more logistics space near...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS