IP Forecast: PayPal Looks To Halt Inventor's Patent Campaign

By Andrew Karpan (February 24, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- PayPal will argue next week that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright should block a fintech inventor who's sued Samsung, McDonald's and dozens of others from filing more patent infringement cases, pointing out that he's boasted online about "his strategy to get rich." On Tuesday, the Texas judge will hear PayPal's arguments that William Grecia should be enjoined from bringing patent suits without getting direct permission. PayPal's team also plans to ask the judge to dismiss the suit from Grecia's latest company, ETLA LLC, over a design patent that covers an "animated graphical user interface." PayPal claims Grecia's record of winning "zero...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS