Sutter Exec Pressed On COVID Care In $411M Antitrust Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 25, 2022, 11:26 PM EST) -- A lawyer representing 3 million certified class members in a $411 million antitrust suit against Sutter Health over its allegedly onerous contracting provisions cross-examined one of its executives about its nursing staff shortages during the pandemic, saying his testimony on quality improvements had "opened the door" to the inquiry. Friday marked the 11th day of the four-week trial and the start of Sutter's case-in-chief with three top executives taking the stand: Sutter's recently retired CEO Sarah Krevans, its current interim CEO James Conforti, and its chief medical officer William Isenberg. Krevans testified to the benefits of the nonprofit hospital organization's business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS