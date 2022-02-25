Judge Leery Of Scotts Valley Band's Bay Area Casino Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (February 25, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday expressed skepticism about the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians' bid to vacate the U.S. Department of the Interior's denial of its casino plan as she wrestled with whether the U.S. Supreme Court's agency-friendly Chevron doctrine applies to this case. A key argument in the Scotts Valley Band's motion for summary judgment is that Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary John Tahsuda of the Bureau of Indian Affairs — who rejected its proposal in a letter — allegedly lacked the authority to approve or deny casino plans and asked for nonexistent requirements from the tribe to prove...

