3rd Circ. Preview: March Roars With Ch. 11, Poaching Spats

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 28, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit's March argument schedule has panels digging into arbitration matters surrounding a National Football League agent's poaching row and contract claims against a pharmacy benefit manager, as well as probing a third-party agreement that sank an overtime suit by energy inspectors. Bankruptcy-related battles will find insurance giant Chubb Ltd. pursuing its bid to disqualify Sidley Austin LLP as Chapter 11 counsel for the Boy Scouts of America, and a bankrupt paper products company fighting to enforce subpoenas on asbestos compensation trusts. The appeals judges will also hear from a former pharmaceutical executive hoping to convince the court that a...

