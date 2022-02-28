NCAA Hoops Convict Wants New Trial After FBI Guilty Plea

By Zachary Zagger (February 28, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- An aspiring sports business manager convicted in an NCAA basketball bribery crackdown is seeking a new trial after an undercover FBI agent pled guilty last week to taking $13,500 in government funds to gamble at a Las Vegas casino during a sting operation in the college hoops investigation. Christian Dawkins asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to "grant a new trial and set a new trial date expeditiously" in a letter motion filed in New York federal court Monday. The letter argues that the jury should have been able to hear this information and cross-examine the agent about what happened, including...

