NFL Slams Extension Bid As 'Bailout' In Sunday Ticket Case

By Joyce Hanson (March 1, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The National Football League and its member clubs are contesting in California federal court a bid by bar and restaurant owners for a three-month discovery extension in their long-running antitrust litigation accusing the league and DirecTV of monopolizing Sunday football broadcasts.

The NFL accused the bars and restaurants of seeking a "bailout" with yet another extension simply because they have failed to pursue the multidistrict litigation properly, saying in a Friday brief that the subscribers' approach to discovery has been to keep pushing to expand the scope of what they say they want, even as the time window established by an...

