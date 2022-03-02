Express Scripts Can't Avoid MTA Prescription Fraud Claims

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 2, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- Express Scripts can't escape a lawsuit from the New York City Transit Authority charging the pharmacy benefit management company with violating the terms of its contract by allowing prescription drug costs to balloon millions of dollars, a federal judge ruled. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, in an order Tuesday, dismissed most of the pharmacy benefit manager's summary judgment motion, rejecting Express Script Inc.'s biggest contentions — that the transit agency hadn't established damages and the contract it had contained no duties to detect and prevent fraud. "NYCTA presents sufficient evidence to raise a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether it...

