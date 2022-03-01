Rakoff 'Not Familiar' With Phone News Alerts Before Palin Trial

By Rachel Scharf (March 1, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff defended his move to toss Sarah Palin's libel suit against the New York Times while the jury was still out, despite admitting Tuesday that he was not aware jurors might receive pop-up news alerts on their phones about his decision. Judge Rakoff's discussion of smartphone technology came in a 68-page opinion explaining his decision to grant judgment as a matter of law to the Times on Feb. 14, a day before the jury returned a verdict that was also in the newspaper's favor. It was later revealed that some jurors had learned of the judge's...

