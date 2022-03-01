Ex-Goldman Exec Says Pal Urged Kushner To Nix 1MDB Probe

By Stewart Bishop (March 1, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner on Tuesday told a New York federal jury of how Malaysian financier Jho Low was working behind the scenes to convince the Trump administration, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, to close investigations of corruption involving 1MDB's $6.5 million bond deals. Leissner took the witness stand for his fifth day of testimony in the trial of former Goldman managing director Roger Ng over alleged Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering violations stemming from three bond transactions Goldman handled for the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund in 2012 and 2013. Prosecutors say Lessiner, Ng, Low and others...

