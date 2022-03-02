Justices Wary Of Broadening Border Agents' Personal Liability

By Mike LaSusa (March 2, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared reluctant Wednesday to give wider latitude for individuals to sue border agents for damages over alleged constitutional violations, questioning whether such suits could negatively impact national security. During oral arguments in a case over an allegedly illegal search and subsequent retaliation by a border agent, several justices seemed to balk at the prospect of broadening the scope of the Supreme Court's 1971 decision in Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents. In that case, the high court found an individual could sue federal drug agents for monetary damages when no other remedy was available to protect the...

