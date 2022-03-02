Maxwell Juror May Get Immunity Over Claim He Lied In Survey

By Rachel Scharf (March 2, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors said Wednesday they were willing to grant immunity to one of the jurors who voted to convict Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for his testimony about allegations that he lied during jury selection about being a victim of sexual abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan has scheduled a rare evidentiary hearing to question "Juror 50," who revealed his personal history with sex abuse in recent media interviews. Judge Nathan said these statements contradicted the juror's responses to a questionnaire ahead of the late 2021 trial, which ended with a verdict finding Maxwell guilty of trafficking teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS