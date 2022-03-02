Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maxwell Juror May Get Immunity Over Claim He Lied In Survey

By Rachel Scharf (March 2, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors said Wednesday they were willing to grant immunity to one of the jurors who voted to convict Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for his testimony about allegations that he lied during jury selection about being a victim of sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan has scheduled a rare evidentiary hearing to question "Juror 50," who revealed his personal history with sex abuse in recent media interviews. Judge Nathan said these statements contradicted the juror's responses to a questionnaire ahead of the late 2021 trial, which ended with a verdict finding Maxwell guilty of trafficking teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!