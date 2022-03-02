State AGs Mount Probe Into TikTok's Interaction With Kids

By Allison Grande (March 2, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced an investigation into how the popular video-sharing app TikTok engages with its youngest users, a move that comes as pressure mounts for regulators and policymakers to tackle concerns over the impact of social media platforms on the physical and mental health of children and teens. The nationwide probe will look into whether TikTok is violating state consumer protection laws by inducing young people to use the platform in ways that put them at risk of mental and physical harm, according to the attorneys general from California, Florida and the six other states...

