Feds Back Harvard Prof's Conviction In Nixed 'China Initiative'

By Chris Villani (March 3, 2022, 2:52 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors said Thursday a Harvard University professor's "damning videotaped confession" means he can't overturn his conviction for lying about his ties to a Chinese research program, after the enforcement initiative that spawned the case was ended. Charles Lieber argued that the government's proof that he made false statements about working for China's so-called Thousand Talents program was so muddled that it left even the judge confused and asked that his convictions for the statements and for lying on his taxes and hiding a Chinese bank account all be thrown out. But the government defended the successful prosecution under the controversial...

