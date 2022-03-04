Sherwin-Williams, Du Pont Nab Win In Lead Paint Suits

By Mike Curley (March 4, 2022, 2:19 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has thrown out claims in seven suits by people who allege they were exposed as children to lead in paint made by Sherwin-Williams Co., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Co. and others, saying the Seventh Circuit's ruling in three of the suits dooms the claims of all the more than 170 plaintiffs. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman said the circuit court's decision, which overturned a $6 million verdict in favor of three plaintiffs in the case, is now the law of the case and has a preclusive effect on all remaining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS