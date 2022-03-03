'Varsity Blues' Trial Still On Despite Ethics Claim Against Feds

By Chris Villani (March 3, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- The trial of a former college coach accused of taking bribes in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case will proceed despite an allegation that prosecutors violated ethical rules, a judge said Thursday during a fiery pretrial hearing. Jovan Vavic, who led the national powerhouse University of Southern California water polo program, had asked U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to either throw the case out or at least try to get to the bottom of a claim that the government turned a blind eye while scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer hid millions of dollars overseas. Vavic is charged with taking bribes through...

