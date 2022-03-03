Del. Justices Reverse Ruling On Cox-Verizon Wireless Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 3, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- In a split decision Thursday, the Delaware Supreme Court reversed a Chancery Court ruling barring Cox Communications Inc. from partnering with Verizon on wireless services, finding that in a 2017 agreement with Sprint Corp., Cox only promised to negotiate in good faith before seeking an alternative business partner. Three of the court's five justices disagreed with the Chancery Court's finding that Section 9(e) of the 2017 settlement between Cox and Sprint necessitated that Cox make its wireless debut with Sprint's successor, T-Mobile US Inc. Instead, the majority concluded, the provision was a "Type II preliminary agreement that obligates the parties to...

