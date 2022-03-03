Ex-Goldman Exec Says Boss Faked Relationships For Gain

By Stewart Bishop (March 3, 2022, 10:31 PM EST) -- An attorney for former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng on Thursday shed more light on the defense strategy to rebut allegations of propping up $6.5 billion in 1MDB bond transactions with a web of bribes and kickbacks, zeroing in on the star government witness's alleged use of intimacy to get ahead in business. Former Goldman partner Tim Leissner took the witness stand for his seventh day of testimony, and his third day on cross-examination, in Ng's Brooklyn federal trial on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering conspiracy charges. Prosecutors say Lessiner, Ng, Malaysian financier Jho Low and others drained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS