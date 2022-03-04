Ericsson Hit With Class Action After Report On ISIS Bribes

By Sarah Jarvis (March 4, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has been hit with a proposed investor class action in New York federal court alleging it misled shareholders about its use of bribes to secure business in the Middle East, causing the stock to drop last month when news about possible bribes to the Islamic State group came to light. Shareholder David Nyy says in his Thursday suit that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and two executives made materially false and misleading statements about the company's business, operations and compliance policies. The suit also names company President and CEO Börje Ekholm and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer...

