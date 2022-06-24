BREAKING: Texas Justices Greenlight High-Speed Rail Project

By Katie Buehler (June 24, 2022, 10:08 AM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that developers of a proposed high-speed rail line connecting Dallas and Houston have eminent domain authority, greenlighting the controversial project. In a 5-3 decision, the state high court held Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. are interurban electric railway companies entitled to eminent domain. The court did not determine whether the companies are "railroad companies" under the Texas Transportation Code, a status that landowners who opposed the project argued required the companies to have trains on tracks. James Frederick Miles, a landowner in Leon County, petitioned the court in...

