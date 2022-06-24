Texas Justices Say High-Speed Rail Can Use Eminent Domain

By Katie Buehler (June 24, 2022, 10:08 AM EDT) -- A sharply divided Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that developers of a proposed high-speed rail line connecting Dallas and Houston have eminent domain authority, greenlighting the controversial project in a decision one dissenting justice calls a "devastating erosion" of landowner property rights in the state. In a 5-3 decision, the state high court held Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. are interurban electric railway companies entitled to eminent domain under the Texas Transportation Code. The ruling opens the door for the private companies to obtain property between Dallas and Houston to build the proposed $30 billion...

