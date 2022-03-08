BitMEX BSA Case Raises Key Crypto Questions

By Michael Krouse, Rebecca Maller-Stein and Sarah Elnahal (March 8, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- The last two weeks have seen a flurry of activity in U.S. v. Hayes, the case against the founders of cryptocurrency exchange Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange, or BitMEX, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. First, on Feb. 24, two of the four indicted defendants pled guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act.[1] On Feb. 28, the judge denied the defendants' motion to dismiss the indictment on due process grounds. And on March 7, a change of plea hearing for a third defendant was scheduled for March 9. So it appears that only one defendant currently plans to proceed to trial. ...

