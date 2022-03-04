Jury Told Kaiser, Not Sutter, Dominates Hospital Market

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 4, 2022, 10:47 PM EST) -- A Columbia University economics professor testifying Friday as an expert for Sutter Health in a $411 million antitrust suit alleging the Northern California hospital giant overcharges for its services said the consumers' case defies "common sense" by ignoring the dominance of Kaiser Permanente in the market. With the four-week trial winding to an end next week, Sutter called one of its last witnesses on Friday, Gautam Gowrisankaran, a professor of economics at Columbia University who specializes in industrial economics, health economics and competition. Gowrisankaran, who received his Ph.D. in economics from Yale, has been previously retained by the U.S. Department of...

