Ga. Judge Hands Off $140M Home Depot ERISA Action

By Lauren Berg (March 4, 2022, 10:57 PM EST) -- The Georgia federal judge overseeing a $140 million class action challenging Home Depot's management of employees' retirement savings recused himself from the case Friday, saying he recently inherited stock in the home improvement giant. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II recused himself from the case, saying that while he understood he would inherit some of his aunt's estate, he didn't know the specific investments she possessed. "The unfortunate consequence of this situation is that I am no longer permitted to preside in this case given that I have a financial interest in the performance of [Home...

