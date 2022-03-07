High Court Rejects Google's Appeal Of Investor Suit Revival

By Dean Seal (March 7, 2022, 12:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Google's appeal of a Ninth Circuit decision to revive a shareholder suit accusing the tech giant of concealing software issues that exposed half a million users' data. The justices denied a certiorari petition from Google parent Alphabet Inc. seeking to undo a lower court ruling that vacated the dismissal of proposed class action claims filed in October 2018, after the company admitted to finding and patching a software "bug" months earlier that gave third-party app developers the ability to access the private profile data of 500,000 users of its now-shuttered Google+ social media...

