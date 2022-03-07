'Varsity Blues' Feds Deny They Hid Evidence From Coach

By Chris Villani (March 7, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Prosecutors in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case on Monday pushed back on a former college coach's bid to dismiss the case or dig into whether the government hid evidence, blasting it as a "fishing expedition" on the eve of his trial. The government said it has turned over everything it is required to before former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic stands trial for allegedly taking bribes to pass wealthy people's children off as recruits to guarantee their admission to the school. Vavic's attorneys say new allegations made by a White & Case LLP lawyer that the...

