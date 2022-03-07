Report Says Taliban Takeover Moots Afghanistan's 9/11 Motion

By Daniel Wilson (March 7, 2022, 10:16 PM EST) -- The federal magistrate judge who effectively oversees multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terror attacks has recommended that a motion for summary judgment filed by Afghanistan's former government should be ruled moot in light of the Taliban takeover of the country. Given the August collapse of what had been the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, allowing a motion for summary judgment filed by the republic would effectively allow its "ghost" to continue to represent the country, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn said in a report and recommendation to U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels that was filed late Friday. "The Taliban had been...

