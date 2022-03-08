Bars Defend Bid For Extension In NFL 'Sunday Ticket' Case

By Matthew Perlman (March 8, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Bar and restaurant owners told a California federal court they need a discovery extension in their suit accusing the National Football League of monopolizing Sunday football broadcasts through a deal with DirecTV because the league is not turning over material fast enough. The proposed class filed a reply brief on Friday supporting their bid for a three-month discovery extension in their long-running antitrust litigation over the popular "Sunday Ticket" television package, which lets subscribers watch out-of-market games that aren't aired nationally. The requested extension would move the current discovery deadline from May 15 to Aug. 5 and also asks for an...

