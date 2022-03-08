Maxwell Juror Says Failure To Flag Abuse An 'Honest Mistake'

By Pete Brush (March 8, 2022, 1:41 PM EST) -- The juror who threw Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking conviction into disarray by misreporting his personal history of sexual abuse prior to being seated told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that his failure to properly answer a screening questionnaire was not deliberate. For a total of more than 45 minutes, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan asked questions of Juror 50, who identified himself to three media outlets using his first and middle names, "Scotty David," in the days after Maxwell was convicted Dec. 29. "This is one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made in my life," said the juror, who was...

