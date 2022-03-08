All Eyes Turn To Kickoff Of Atlanta City Hall Corruption Trial

By Rosie Manins (March 8, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- A former human resources director for the city of Atlanta faces trial this week on charges that she orchestrated a $17 million cash-for-contracts scheme, in a highly anticipated case stemming from the federal government's sweeping probe into corruption at Atlanta City Hall. Jury selection will begin Wednesday with opening statements expected to follow this week in the trial against Mitzi Bickers, a pastor and political campaign adviser who has pled not guilty to a dozen felony counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, money laundering, wire fraud, tampering with a witness and filing false tax returns in relation to her work for...

