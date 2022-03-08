Google Uses Eateries' IP To Route Orders To Apps, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg (March 8, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- Google misleads hungry consumers searching for restaurants with a "bait and switch" by redirecting them to third-party delivery companies like Postmates that charge the eateries high fees and give Google a cut, according to a Lanham Act suit filed Tuesday in California federal court by a proposed class of restaurants. Google purposely designed its search results to look like sponsored delivery websites for restaurants when it did not get permission from the eateries to pass orders to delivery companies, according to the complaint filed by Left Field Holdings LLC, which owns a chain of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill restaurants throughout Florida....

