Meta Painted Rosy Ad Effect Of Apple Changes, Investors Say

By Lauren Berg (March 9, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was not upfront about the negative impact Apple's privacy changes would have on its advertising business, causing Meta's stock price to sink more than $85 per share last month, investors allege in a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court. Meta and its executives said they had a plan to mitigate the effects of the 2021 iOS changes that allow users to limit who can track their data, but it wasn't until Feb. 2, 2022, that investors learned there was a $10 billion impact on the company's revenue, according to the complaint filed by Plumbers and...

