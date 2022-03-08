1MDB: Ex-Goldman Exec Posed As Wife To Fool Future Wife

By Stewart Bishop (March 8, 2022, 10:52 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs partner and star witness Tim Leissner on Tuesday was pilloried in the trial of his former subordinate Roger Ng over $6.5 billion in corrupt bond offerings by Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, as the defense sought to use his many romantic entanglements to attack his credibility through questioning about how he impersonated his now ex-wife to deceive his current wife. Leissiner, 52, a citizen of Germany and Brazil, took the witness stand for his ninth day of testimony in the trial of former Goldman managing director Ng, who stands accused of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS