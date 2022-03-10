Fed. Circ. Gives 7 Patent Appeals Quick Closure

By Dani Kass (March 10, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit quickly and briefly shut down a series of appeals argued earlier this week, issuing seven affirmations on cases that ranged from challenging the invalidation of video game and spinal implant patents to freeing PetSmart and IHOP from infringement litigation. The appeals court issued six of its oft-challenged one-line orders on Thursday, plus one on Wednesday. These Rule 36 judgments simply say the ruling being appealed has been affirmed. Unless otherwise specified, counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Here's a breakdown of this week's decisions. Worlds Inc. v. Activision Blizzard Inc. (21-1990)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS