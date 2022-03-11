Sutter Health Defeats $411M Antitrust Class Action At Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 11, 2022, 2:56 PM EST) -- A California federal jury cleared Sutter Health in a $411 million class action claiming the hospital giant used restrictive contracts with insurance companies to illegally boost prices and overcharge millions of premium-paying employers and individuals in Northern California, finding Friday that antitrust laws had not been violated. The nine-member jury, which delivered its verdict after eight hours over two days of deliberations, rejected claims that Sutter illegally forced insurers for the class of around three million premium payors to agree to contract terms blocking plans that steered patients to lower-cost hospitals, or required them to contract for services at Sutter's more expensive hospitals...

