Court Tosses NYC Motorists' Excessive E-ZPass Toll Fees Suit

By Theresa Schliep (March 11, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Several motorists can't proceed with claims against the agencies managing New York City's toll bridges and tunnels claiming they were charged excessive E-ZPass penalties, a New York federal court ruled, finding the fines weren't disproportionate for their toll transgressions. The E-ZPass fees and fines weren't out of proportion to the motorists' toll violations, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel said in an opinion Thursday that dismissed the motorists' claims against the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The individuals suing the agencies were assessed less than the maximum amount of penalties that...

