Subaru, Parts Maker Get Defective Fuel Pump Claims Trimmed

By McCord Pagan (March 14, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court has trimmed a proposed class action against Subaru and car parts manufacturer Denso, tossing most strict product liability fraud and implied warranty claims as well as most fraudulent concealment claims over allegedly defective fuel pumps in Subaru vehicles. Among other claims, U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez on Thursday tossed most of the strict product liability claims against Denso International of America Inc. due to the economic loss rule, which under several states' laws generally prevents consumers from recovering damages under negligence or strict product liability where they only suffered economic injuries, the court said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS