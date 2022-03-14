Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Subaru, Parts Maker Get Defective Fuel Pump Claims Trimmed

By McCord Pagan (March 14, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court has trimmed a proposed class action against Subaru and car parts manufacturer Denso, tossing most strict product liability fraud and implied warranty claims as well as most fraudulent concealment claims over allegedly defective fuel pumps in Subaru vehicles.

Among other claims, U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez on Thursday tossed most of the strict product liability claims against Denso International of America Inc. due to the economic loss rule, which under several states' laws generally prevents consumers from recovering damages under negligence or strict product liability where they only suffered economic injuries, the court said....

