Mid-Trial Report: An Ex-Goldman Exec And 1MDB

By Stewart Bishop (March 15, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- The trial of former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng over the $6.5 billion 1MDB bond scandal has painted a picture of global malfeasance, featuring salacious testimony from the government's star witness and a detailed road map of how a sovereign wealth fund meant to improve the lives of the Malaysian people instead allegedly subsidized a select group of already wealthy individuals. Ng, also known as Ng Chong Hwa, is accused of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations and money laundering conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a bribery and kickback scheme that enriched himself, former Goldman partner and Southeast Asia Chairman...

