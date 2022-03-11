Maxwell Wants New Trial Due To Juror's Undisclosed Abuse

By Lauren Berg (March 11, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- Ghislaine Maxwell told a New York federal judge Friday that her sex-trafficking conviction cannot stand after a juror revealed after the verdict that he had been the victim of sexual abuse as a child, saying the tainted voir dire process resulted in a jury that wasn't fair and impartial. "Juror 50" repeatedly told the court he had not been a victim of sexual abuse, but had he told the truth, he would have been excluded from the jury, Maxwell said in a motion for a new trial. The juror waited until after Maxwell was found guilty of procuring teenage girls for...

