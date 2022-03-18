In A Hail Mary, Virus Coverage Suits Flood State Courts

By Shawn Rice (March 18, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Businesses across the country have hit state courts with a wave of new COVID-19 coverage lawsuits, as companies attempt to avoid the outcomes overwhelmingly seen in federal courts that favor the insurance industry. With federal courts overwhelmingly favoring the insurance industry in COVID-19 coverage lawsuits, businesses nationwide are turning their focus to state courts to see if they fare better. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) With the clock ticking on the typical two-year statute of limitations and the pandemic pushing past its two-year anniversary, businesses have had to decide whether to file suit to preserve their ability to seek payment. Though negotiations with insurers...

