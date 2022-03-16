LA Homeowners Want Class Cert In Delta Jet Fuel Dump Suit

By Mike Curley (March 16, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Los Angeles and Orange County property owners is asking a California federal court to certify a class in their suit against Delta Air Lines Inc. alleging a January 2020 dump of jet fuel damaged their homes and property values. In a motion filed Monday, the proposed class, led by named plaintiffs Frankie Lomas, Roxanda Yancor, and Jose and Maria Alvarado, offered two class definitions for the court to choose: a class based on a list of properties contaminated by the fuel dump, or a class based on a map showing the path of the jet as it...

