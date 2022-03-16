Feds Fight New Trial Bid In NCAA Hoops Bribery Case

By Zachary Zagger (March 16, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New York on Tuesday opposed a new trial bid by Christian Dawkins, an aspiring sports business manager convicted in the NCAA basketball corruption crackdown, sought after one of the FBI agents in the case pled guilty to gambling with $13,500 in government funds during the investigation. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York called the new trial bid "meritless" and said the fact that the agent admitted to misappropriating government funds is "utterly irrelevant to the jury's finding beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant paid bribes to college basketball coaches."...

